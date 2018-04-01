Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Crests 50 points for first time ever
Gallagher has two assists in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Gallagher just crested 50 points for the first time in his career; he has 51. He has seven points, including four goals, on a current five-game streak. The pest has been at his best of late.
