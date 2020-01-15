Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Dealing with mystery condition

According to coach Claude Julien, Gallagher's headaches have subsided and he's with the team everyday, but Montreal's team doctors have yet to definitively diagnose the winger's condition, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The Canadiens' training staff doesn't believe Gallagher's condition is related to the concussion he sustained Dec. 31 against Carolina, but they have yet to pinpoint the root cause of the issue. Until they're able to do so, the 27-year-old forward should be considered out indefintely. Nick Suzuki should continue to hold onto a spot in Montreal's top six until Gallagher is given the green light to return.