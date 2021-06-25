Gallagher notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Gallagher controlled the puck through the neutral zone and passed to Phillip Danault, whose backhand pass to Artturi Lehkonen resulted in the game-winning goal. The 29-year-old Gallagher had been held off the scoresheet throughout the Stanley Cup Semifinals prior to Thursday. In 17 playoff games, the winger has produced only five points, as well as 42 shots on net, 38 hits and an even plus-minus rating.