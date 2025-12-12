Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Deposits goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gallagher scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.
Gallagher snapped a seven-game skid with the second-period tally. The 33-year-old winger has been firmly in a bottom-six role lately, which explains some of his struggles on offense. He's up to two goals, 11 points, 47 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances. Barring significant injuries, Gallagher probably won't get above the third line this year, so he won't carry a lot of fantasy value in most formats.
