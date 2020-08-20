Gallagher suffered a broken jaw during Wednesday's Game 5 win over the Flyers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gallagher suffered the injury when he was cross-checked across the face by Philadelphia's Matt Niskanen during a scrum late in Game 5. Niskanen will almost certainly receive a suspension for his actions, but that won't make up for the loss of Gallagher, who's been one of the Canadiens' best forwards during the team's first-round matchup with the Flyers, having picked up a goal and two assists while firing 20 shots on net through the first five games of the series. According to Lavoie, Gallagher will need to undergo surgery, so although a recovery timetable has yet to be established, at this point we know the feisty winger won't be available for Games 6 or 7 (if necessary) against Philly at a minimum.