Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Draws assist in home win
Gallagher notched an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.
Gallagher had to leave the game briefly after taking a shot off his left hand, the same hand Gallagher has broken several times before in his career. Luckily, he was able to return. He's found the scoresheet in four of the last five games and has 13 points in 15 appearances in 2019-20.
