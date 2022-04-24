Gallagher had one assist, six shots on net, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

The Ottawa crowd was ready for Gallagher after the Canadiens' forward called out Senators' forward Tim Stutzle for selling calls after these two teams met earlier in April. Gallagher decided to make sure if Stutzle hit the ice this time, it would be for a legitimate reason, and he was sent off for roughing. Gallagher also picked up an assist for the second consecutive game.