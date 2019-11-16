Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns helper on opening goal

Gallagher generated an assist and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Gallagher managed a secondary assist on Phillip Danault's opening tally in the second period. The helper gives Gallagher 15 points through 19 games. He's added 66 shots on goal and only 15 hits in 2019-20 -- the 27-year-old last averaged under a hit per game in 2016-17 -- but fantasy owners won't mind given his strong scoring pace.