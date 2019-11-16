Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns helper on opening goal
Gallagher generated an assist and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Gallagher managed a secondary assist on Phillip Danault's opening tally in the second period. The helper gives Gallagher 15 points through 19 games. He's added 66 shots on goal and only 15 hits in 2019-20 -- the 27-year-old last averaged under a hit per game in 2016-17 -- but fantasy owners won't mind given his strong scoring pace.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads team in goals•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Draws assist in home win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots equalizer•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sets tone with quick goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores unlikely goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.