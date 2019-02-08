Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns pair of apples in win

Gallagher recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

Gallagher now has five points over his last two games -- two goals and three assists -- to go along with a plus-7 rating. The right winger's first assist of the night came on an awkward backhanded pass to the slot, where Jonathan Drouin buried the puck in the net. The second assist was actually a missed shot by Gallagher that went off the glass, but Phillip Danault was able to score off the accidental pass. The Alberta native has 35 points on the season, leads the team in goals (21), and is averaging 15:46 of ice time so far in February.