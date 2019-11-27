Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Eight SOG in loss
Gallagher had an assists and eight shots on net in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Bruins.
Gallagher recorded his ninth assist when he helped Montreal even the score at one apiece in the first period. And that was that for the Canadiens, who out-shot the Bruins, 13-8, in the first period but were down 3-1 entering the first intermission. The rest of the game was sloppy, but Gallagher is not one to give up and kept firing missives. The eight shots were a season high, and Gallagher leads Montreal by a wide margin with 86.
