Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Expected to play Thursday

Gallagher (lower body) is expected to take part in Thursday's game against the Capitals, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Gallagher sat out Tuesday's contest because of a lower-body issue that also forced him out of practice Monday. Fortunately, it appears the problem was of the short-term variety and the 27-year-old winger should assume his usual spot in the top six and on the power-play unit for the Habs. He's on pace to top 50 points for a third straight season after failing to reach the threshold in any of his first five in the NHL.

