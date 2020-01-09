Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Feels ready to play
Gallagher (concussion) feels good enough to play Thursday against the Oilers, but he still needs to be cleared by Montreal's team doctors, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
All signs point to Gallagher rejoining the lineup Thursday, but confirmation on his status may not surface until the Canadiens take the ice for pregame warmups. If he's able to go, the 27-year-old winger will slot into a featured role, skating on the Habs' top line and first power-play unit against Edmonton.
