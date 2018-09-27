Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Fills stat sheet against Maple Leafs

Gallagher recorded a goal, assist, two PIM and five shots on goal in a 5-3 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old posted a career-high 31 goals and 54 points in 2017-18. A big part of his success was health (he played in all 82 games), but Gallagher also increased his shot totals from 2.92 to 3.39 per game. That kept his shooting percentage at a reasonable 11.2 percent. Gallagher may not reach the 30-goal mark again, but his numbers suggest his success is sustainable.