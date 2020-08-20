Gallagher netted a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Gallagher's first goal of the postseason gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead in the second period. It wasn't for a lack of trying -- through the first eight playoff games, the winger had come up empty on 34 shots. He now has four points, a minus-1 rating and 18 hits in nine outings.