Gallagher lit the lamp on an empty-net goal with just two minutes to play which helped the Habs seal the win and maintain a hold on the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The 32-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 33 points and 136 shots on net in 73 games this season. Even though Gallagher has been an inconsistent name listed on Montreal's scoresheets this season, he has eight points in his last seven contests and is heating up at the right time in fantasy. He has solid value in deeper leagues for the rest of the fantasy playoffs.