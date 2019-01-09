Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Finds goal column in win
Gallagher scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Gallagher got the proverbial monkey off his back, scoring for the first time since Dec. 19. The 26-year-old now has 16 goals and 25 points in 44 games this season. He's averaging 0.57 points per game, so as streaky as he's been this year, we wouldn't recommend benching him. He and the Habs face the Blues next, with Gallagher having scored in the teams' one and only matchup this season.
