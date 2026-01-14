Gallagher scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Josh Anderson returned from an upper-body injury, leading to Gallagher logging a season-low 8:43 of ice time. Gallagher has three points over eight outings in January despite playing in a bottom-six role. For the season, he's at four goals, 15 points, 81 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances.