Gallagher scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

He scored in the first period, beating Jonathan Quick glove side with a wrist shot after Vincent Trocheck couldn't clear the puck up the boards. Gallagher's goal was his first since Nov. 11. He had four helpers in his previous 24 games. His game has been in decline for several seasons, and he no longer can deliver fantasy value in any category. Keep Gallagher on the wire.