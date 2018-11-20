Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Flinging pucks aplenty

Gallagher was able to get one of seven shots to fall Monday in a 5-4 overtime home loss to the Capitals.

All seven of Gallagher's shots took place at even strength and it was a game-high total. The Alberta native loves crashing the net, and now he's up to 35 individual high-danger scoring chances to lead the league in the said category.

More News
Our Latest Stories