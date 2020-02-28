Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Four PIM in loss

Gallagher notched an assist, three shots, one hit and had four minutes in penalties in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Gallagher doesn't typically pick up a lot of PIM, but the feisty forward has spent nine minutes in the box over the last three games. That's nearly a third of his 29 sin-bin minutes for the season.

