Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Four PIM in loss
Gallagher notched an assist, three shots, one hit and had four minutes in penalties in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Gallagher doesn't typically pick up a lot of PIM, but the feisty forward has spent nine minutes in the box over the last three games. That's nearly a third of his 29 sin-bin minutes for the season.
