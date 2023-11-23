Gallagher logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Gallagher snapped a four-game point drought when he helped out on Alex Newhook's opening tally at 5:59 of the first period. The Canadiens continue to shuffle their lines around, and it was Gallagher's turn to start the contest on the first line Wednesday. He finished with 16:18 of ice time, his second-highest total of the campaign. The winger has nine points, 44 shots on net, 12 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 19 appearances.