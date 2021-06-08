Gallagher recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.

Gallagher had the secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period goal. In his last five games, Gallagher has produced two goals and two assists, which accounts for all of his playoff scoring so far. The winger has added 25 shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 11 contests.