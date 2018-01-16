Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Gets significant ice time Monday
Gallagher had a team-high seven shots over 19:38 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Gallagher topped a lineup that fired 56 shots on New York's Thomas Greiss. More important than getting pucks to the net, Gallagher's time on ice was a season high and more than four minutes above his average TOI (15:17). We've been hard on head coach Claude Julien for limiting Gallagher's ice time, but the coach has allotted 18:31 of playing time for Montreal's leading goal-scorer over the last two games.
