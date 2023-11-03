Gallagher picked up a goal and an assist along with four shots in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Gallagher would tie the game at 2-2, scoring a power-play goal off a pass in the slot. He would also pick up an assist on Sean Monahan's goal in the first period. This game ends a four-game pointless streak for Gallagher as he looks to get back on track offensively. He should continue to play in the Canadiens' middle-six forward core and second power-play unit.