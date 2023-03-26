Gallagher scored a goal and an assist on two shots, helping the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Gallagher finished a nice pass from Jake Evans to give the Canadiens a 5-2 lead in the second period. He would also add a helper on Jesse Ylonen's goal. Gallagher's performance marked his first points since returning from a lower-body injury Tuesday versus Tampa Bay. On the season, Gallagher has five goals and 11 points in 28 games.