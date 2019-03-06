Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Goals in four straight

Gallagher potted the opening goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The tally gave Gallagher his second 30-goal season in a row. Gallagher has been on a roll with eight goals in his last nine games, and now has 44 points in 67 appearances this season. With a career-high 102 hits to his name, the power forward has has been valuable for his fantasy owners this season.