Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Goals in four straight
Gallagher potted the opening goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
The tally gave Gallagher his second 30-goal season in a row. Gallagher has been on a roll with eight goals in his last nine games, and now has 44 points in 67 appearances this season. With a career-high 102 hits to his name, the power forward has has been valuable for his fantasy owners this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Continues scoring binge•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closes in on 30•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Summons hats in lopsided home win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 23rd goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Piling up points•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns pair of apples in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...