Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Good chance to play Thursday

Coach Claude Julien suggested Wednesday that Gallagher (head) will travel with the team to Buffalo and has a good shot to rejoin the lineup versus the Sabres.

Gallagher participated in practice sans a non-contact sweater Tuesday for the first time since the injury, suggesting that he was drawing closer to his return to action. The 27-year-old winger has racked up 32 points over 41 contests when healthy, the best scoring rate of his career. Unfortunately, a stretch of missed games could prevent him from reaching the 50-point mark for a third straight season.