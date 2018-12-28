Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Good to go
Gallagher (illness) is in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.
Gallagher missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Friday's contest. The 26-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on the Canadiens' first line and top power-play unit against the Panthers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On flight to Florida•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Withheld from practice due to illness•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Returns favor to linemate•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss to Avs•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in win over Senators•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...