Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Good to go

Gallagher (illness) is in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.

Gallagher missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Friday's contest. The 26-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on the Canadiens' first line and top power-play unit against the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories