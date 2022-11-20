Gallagher had an assist, three shots on net, one hit and finished plus-3 over 16:02 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia.

After Arber Xhekaj's shot was stopped by Carter Hart, Gallagher battled in front of the net to keep the puck alive for Christian Dvorak, who batted it home for Montreal's first goal. To that point, the Flyers scored a pair of early goals to take a 2-0 lead. Gallagher's bounced around the middle six this season but appears to have found chemistry on the second line with Dvorak. He has eight points over 18 contests with five of those coming in the last six.