Gallagher received a five-game suspension Friday for elbowing the Islanders' Adam Pelech (upper body) in the head during Thursday's game.

Gallagher has eight goals, 16 points, 103 shots, 37 PIM, 37 hits and 20 blocks in 48 appearances this season. He will be eligible to return Feb. 15 for a contest against the Rangers. Pelech, who has a concussion history, left Thursday's game and didn't return. While Gallagher serves his punishment, Jesse Ylonen might play regularly.