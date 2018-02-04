Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Has multi-point afternoon

Gallagher had two assists and two shots on goal over 17:57 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

One of Saturday's helpers came on the power play, giving the 25-year-old winger nine points with an extra skater on ice for Montreal. Gallagher has emerged from a slump -- just four points over 17 games from early December to mid-January -- to post six points (two goals, four assists) in his last seven contests.