Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Has third straight 20-goal season

Gallagher has 22 goals, 21 assists and a team-high 226 shots while averaging 16:55 of ice time per game over 59 contests in 2019-20.

Depending on the state of play in the NHL following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like Gallagher's run of 30-goal seasons will end at two. However, three straight 20-goal seasons is a notable achievement for the forward, who was a fifth-round draft pick (147th overall) in 2010. Despite losing ice time to a head injury, the feisty forward leads Montreal in shots by a wide margin and is tied with Tomas Tatar for the team lead in goals. He's the goal-scoring star of the team, but the injury and a lackluster power play (17.7 percent, 22nd) have contributed to Gallagher's reduced scoring. The team could use scoring depth, but Gallagher is part of a top productive line. He'll return in 2020-21 along with Tatar and Phillip Danault, all of whom will be in the final year of their contracts, and Gallagher will be in a position to reach 30 markers again.