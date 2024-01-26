Gallagher will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head.
Gallagher's elbow in Thursday's clash with the Islanders saw Adam Pelech (upper body) leave the game and not return. At a minimum, the 31-year-old Gallagher figures to be suspended against Pittsburgh on Saturday, though it could certainly be longer given there was an injury on the play.
