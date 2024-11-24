Gallagher had a power-play and even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Vegas. He added three shots, a block and two hits.
Gallagher had the secondary helper on Emil Heineman's power play marker then picked up the primary assist on Jayden Struble's tally. This has been a renaissance season for the 32-year-old Gallagher, whose two helpers gave him 10 points over the last 12 outings.
