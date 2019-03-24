Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hit 50-point mark
Gallagher had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Saturday.
Boom -- the goals give him an amazing 33 on the season. This is the second-straight season where Gallagher has scored at least 31 goals. He might only have 50 points, but those goals make him seriously relevant to fantasy.
