Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hit 50-point mark

Gallagher had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Boom -- the goals give him an amazing 33 on the season. This is the second-straight season where Gallagher has scored at least 31 goals. He might only have 50 points, but those goals make him seriously relevant to fantasy.

