Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hits 50-point mark

Gallagher had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Boom -- the goals give him an amazing 33 on the season. This is the second straight season in which Gallagher has scored at least 31 goals. He might only have 50 points, but those goals make him seriously relevant to fantasy.

