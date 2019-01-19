Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hits double-digit assists
Gallagher had an assist and two shots on net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The assist was Gallagher's 10th of the season, giving him points in three straight games and five of the last six. After he led Montreal with 54 points last season, Gallagher ranks sixth in 2018-19 with 29 points, but remains the team's goal leader with 19.
