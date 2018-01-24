Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Hits empty net Tuesday
Gallagher scored an empty-net goal, had six shots and delivered six hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado.
It was just the fourth time in the last 20 games that Gallagher has scored, however, he maintains the team lead with 17 goals. If the Canadiens, who sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and nine points outside the wild card, become sellers at the trade deadline, Gallagher is unlikely to be moved. He's expected to remain on this offensively starved group.
