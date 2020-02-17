Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: In doubt Tuesday
Gallagher was held out of practice Monday and is questionable versus Detroit on Tuesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Gallagher is currently stuck in a three-game pointless streak but has managed four goals in 10 contests since returning to the lineup. If the winger is unable to suit up versus the Wings, Jordan Weal appears set to slot into a first-line role alongside Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar.
