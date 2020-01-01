Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Injury could be concussion related

Gallagher's upper-body injury that forced him to leave Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes could be a concussion, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Teammate Ben Chiarot fell into Gallagher after he was knocked to the ice by Carolina's Jordan Staal. Replays showed Chiarot's knee contacted Gallagher's head. Gallagher is considered day-to-day leading up to Thursday's home game against Tampa Bay.