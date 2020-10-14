Gallagher (jaw) agreed to terms on a six-year, $39 million contract extension with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career in Montreal, and he is set to stay with the club much longer with the contract having an AAV of $6.5 million. Gallagher has been a stud for the Canadiens the past three seasons, potting at least 20 goals, including a 43 point season across 59 games last year. Gallagher is still recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in the playoffs from Philadelphia's Matt Niskanen, but he's expected to resume hockey activities soon.