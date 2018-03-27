Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Joins 30-goal club
Gallagher scored two second-period goals and recorded five shots during Monday's 4-2 win over Detroit.
This was the third consecutive game Gallagher found the back of the net, and he now has the first 30-goal season of his career. His 15 power-play points are also a personal best, as the 25-year-old winger has taken a huge step forward in 2017-18 after consecutive injury-plagued campaigns. Looking ahead, fantasy owners will want to be careful not to overvalue Gallagher heading into next season, as his style of play makes him a candidate to frequent injured reserve. This could also prove to be his best offensive showing. Still, the high-volume shooter's ability to help in multiple categories shouldn't be ignored.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closing in on 30•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 25th goal in Monday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Matches career high Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snipes team's only goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Collects two points in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Piling up points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...