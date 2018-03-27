Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Joins 30-goal club

Gallagher scored two second-period goals and recorded five shots during Monday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

This was the third consecutive game Gallagher found the back of the net, and he now has the first 30-goal season of his career. His 15 power-play points are also a personal best, as the 25-year-old winger has taken a huge step forward in 2017-18 after consecutive injury-plagued campaigns. Looking ahead, fantasy owners will want to be careful not to overvalue Gallagher heading into next season, as his style of play makes him a candidate to frequent injured reserve. This could also prove to be his best offensive showing. Still, the high-volume shooter's ability to help in multiple categories shouldn't be ignored.