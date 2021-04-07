Gallagher (thumb) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday. He's expected to miss at least six weeks with his fractured thumb.

Gallagher will miss the remainder of the regular season and likely some postseason action if the Canadiens are able to hold onto a playoff spot down the stretch. The 28-year-old winger's move to LTIR will open up some cap space for the Canadiens to potentially add a winger ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Gallagher will finish the regular season having totaled 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games.