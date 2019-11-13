Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads team in goals
Gallagher scored a goal on three shots and had two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Columbus.
The Canadiens were outplayed over the first 40 minutes, but were still in the game entering the third period when Gallagher potted his team-high eighth goal, which was unlike a typical Gallagher goal. A lot of his scores come in the dirty area in front of the net where he's being jostled by bigger defensemen, but this time the 27-year-old cruised in over the blue line and unleashed a shot that found its way through the pads of Columbus' rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The goal snapped a four-game run without one, Gallagher's longest such stretch thus far in 2019-20.
