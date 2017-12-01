Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads the way against Detroit
Gallagher scored twice and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Gallagher is scoring at a solid rate this season and is now up to 12 goals in 27 contests. He netted one of his tallies Thursday with the man advantage and has been useful in all situations for Montreal. The third-line winger is a reliable goal-scorer who is worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings. He's been the team's most consistent offensive weapon and is as valuable as ever with Carey Price back in the lineup and things trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes therapy Friday, will play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Misses time in concussion protocol•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Opens scoring in victory•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Tallies twice in Thursday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Stays hot with multi-point showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...