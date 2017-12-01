Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leads the way against Detroit

Gallagher scored twice and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Gallagher is scoring at a solid rate this season and is now up to 12 goals in 27 contests. He netted one of his tallies Thursday with the man advantage and has been useful in all situations for Montreal. The third-line winger is a reliable goal-scorer who is worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings. He's been the team's most consistent offensive weapon and is as valuable as ever with Carey Price back in the lineup and things trending in the right direction.