Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leaves game briefly

Gallagher skated to the dressing room during the first period of Thursday's game against Vancouver after getting hit on the right hand with a shot he blocked, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Gallagher's no stranger to hand injuries, having had two surgeries in the past on his left hand after getting hit by shots. All was good Thursday when Gallagher returned later in the first period. He finished with 12:01 of ice time, easily a season-low TOI.