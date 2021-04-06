Gallagher (undisclosed) left Monday's tilt against the Oilers and will not return.
Gallagher was struck by a shot Monday and went straight back to the locker room. It's unclear exactly what type of injury the 28-year-old is dealing with but an update should be available before Wednesday's tilt with Toronto.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On fire lately•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Tickles twine in second straight•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Collects game-tying goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nets first points in six games•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Monster March continues•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores on power play•