Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leaves with upper-body injury
Gallagher suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.
Gallagher skated 10:57 in the contest before his exit in the second period. He checked in the neutral zone and collided with teammate Ben Chiarot. Gallagher should be considered day-to-day for now.
