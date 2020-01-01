Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leaves with upper-body injury

Gallagher suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.

Gallagher skated 10:57 in the contest before his exit in the second period. He checked in the neutral zone and collided with teammate Ben Chiarot. Gallagher should be considered day-to-day for now.

