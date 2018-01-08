Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lights lamp for game-winner Sunday
Gallagher had five shots on net with a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.
The Canadiens' mightiest mite scored his second game-winning goal of the season midway through the third period, then later helped out on Paul Byron's insurance marker. Gallagher leads the Habs with 16 goals while ranking eighth among forwards in ice time.
