Gallagher tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Gallagher deked past Quinn Hughes before depositing the puck past Filip Gustavsson for Montreal's first goal of the game. With the twine finder, Gallagher is up to five goals, 16 points, 93 shots on net and 66 hits across 56 games this season. Monday's tally snapped his eight-game streak without a goal and was his third of the calendar year. While he's slowed down as a playmaker, he's begun to find his scoring touch as of late, which could elevate Gallagher down the stretch. He's reached the double-digit mark for goals 11 times in his 14-year career and has a solid chance to do so again by the end of the regular season.